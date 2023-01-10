NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders?
On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read:
Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and more importantly -- grateful for the people I got to work with all year. Such a fun, unique group of guys and some relationships that were built that will last a lifetime! Lots of memories, fun, laughs and highs & lows, but I praise God for the opportunity once again and the journey along the way.
The NFL world reacted to Wentz's post on social media.
"Wentz didn't work out at QB, but I certainly didn’t come away from this not liking him," a fan said.
"Best of luck," another tweeted.
"Wish him nothing but the best," another fan replied.
"People want to talk s--- on Wentz's ability, which is fine but as a person I didn’t see those red flags everyone claimed he had on his other teams."
"*Not the finish we wanted ... *Grateful to my teammates ... *Forged bonds that will last a lifetime ... Not unlike Wentz's final IG post as a Colt," a user pointed out.
Wentz was 2-5 in his seven starts in Washington, throwing for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions in eight total games.