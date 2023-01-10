NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders?

On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read:

Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and more importantly -- grateful for the people I got to work with all year. Such a fun, unique group of guys and some relationships that were built that will last a lifetime! Lots of memories, fun, laughs and highs & lows, but I praise God for the opportunity once again and the journey along the way.

The NFL world reacted to Wentz's post on social media.

"Wentz didn't work out at QB, but I certainly didn’t come away from this not liking him," a fan said.

"Best of luck," another tweeted.

"Wish him nothing but the best," another fan replied.

"People want to talk s--- on Wentz's ability, which is fine but as a person I didn’t see those red flags everyone claimed he had on his other teams."

"*Not the finish we wanted ... *Grateful to my teammates ... *Forged bonds that will last a lifetime ... Not unlike Wentz's final IG post as a Colt," a user pointed out.

Wentz was 2-5 in his seven starts in Washington, throwing for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions in eight total games.