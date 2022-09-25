NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Performance Sunday
It was supposed to be the Carson Wentz revenge game, with the 29-year-old returning to the team that moved on from him back in 2020. But Sunday's performance is instead showing why.
Through three quarters, the Washington Commanders have yet to put any points on the board. And the Eagles defensive front is just teeing off on the former Pro Bowl QB.
The NFL world reacted to Wentz's day on social media.
Washington has a quarter left to try to figure things out.