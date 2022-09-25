NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Performance Sunday

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

It was supposed to be the Carson Wentz revenge game, with the 29-year-old returning to the team that moved on from him back in 2020. But Sunday's performance is instead showing why.

Through three quarters, the Washington Commanders have yet to put any points on the board. And the Eagles defensive front is just teeing off on the former Pro Bowl QB.

The NFL world reacted to Wentz's day on social media.

Washington has a quarter left to try to figure things out.