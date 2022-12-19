NFL World Reacts To CBS's Broadcasters Announcement
CBS Sports has officially announced who the broadcasters will be for their Week 16 NFL coverage.
The A-team that consists of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be calling the Broncos-Rams game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will then have the Bengals-Patriots game on Christmas Eve, while Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Amanda Renner will have the Texans-Titans contest.
Here is the full announcers' list:
Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community on social media.
"You couldn’t have flexed the Broncos-Rams game? Yuck," another tweet read.
These should be some great games, even though the top broadcasting team is covering a game that doesn't have playoff implications.