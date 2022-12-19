NFL World Reacts To CBS's Broadcasters Announcement

EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 28: A CBS Sports logo is displayed in front of spectator seating before the start of the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game between the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Saint Anselm Hawks on March 28, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

CBS Sports has officially announced who the broadcasters will be for their Week 16 NFL coverage.

The A-team that consists of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be calling the Broncos-Rams game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will then have the Bengals-Patriots game on Christmas Eve, while Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Amanda Renner will have the Texans-Titans contest.

Here is the full announcers' list:

Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community on social media.

"You couldn’t have flexed the Broncos-Rams game? Yuck," another tweet read.

These should be some great games, even though the top broadcasting team is covering a game that doesn't have playoff implications.