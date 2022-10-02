NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb's Performance Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys drops a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a two-score lead against the Washington Commanders and CeeDee Lamb is a big reason they're doing so well on offense today.

In the fourth quarter, Lamb caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Rush. That reception brought him to six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on the day.

It's already the best performance he's had in four games this season. Lamb had 87 yards against the New York Giants last week- and there's still most of a fourth quarter to play.

NFL fans have taken notice of just how good Lamb looks today with Rush as his QB. But they're more impressed with how good of a touchdown grab it was:

The Dallas Cowboys needed CeeDee Lamb to take a big leap this season after the moves they made in the offseason. They traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and let several other veterans hit free agency on the expectation that Lamb would have another Pro Bowl season.

Thus far, it's been a bit hard for Lamb to truly make that impact performance. Instability at quarterback and the offensive line has probably contributed to that.

But Lamb is currently on pace for another 1,000 yard season and maybe a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl - all while catching passes from the Cowboys' backup QB.

Not a bad start to the season.