NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson's Coaching Message

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Jets will conduct a search for a new wide receivers coach. Miles Austin is currently suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Although the search hasn't ramped up just yet, former Bengals star Chad Johnson has made it known that he'd like to help out the Jets.

Johnson tweeted, "I want to work with Wilson, Moore and Davis, call me."

Judging by the reactions on social media, Jets fans want the front office to hire Johnson.

"If this happens I will be so happy. Tears of joy," one fan said.

"Sign Him Now…Imagine the impact 85 will have on these kids," a Jets fan tweeted. "Ah Man. Sign him ASAP."

"Please at least give the man a call," another fan wrote. "One of the best to ever do it."



Johnson had a prolific career in the NFL, hauling in 766 passes for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been away from the NFL since 2012. We'll see if he returns this year to help out the Jets' receiving corps.