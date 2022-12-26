NFL World Reacts To Chad Kelly's Message On Monday

REGINA, SK - JULY 24: Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts on the field before the game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Brent Just/Getty Images) Brent Just/Getty Images

Chad Kelly sent a pretty funny message via Twitter on Sunday night.

Kelly, who played quarterback at Ole Miss from 2015-16, threw his name into the mix when Derek Wolfe asked who fans would rather have at quarterback right not between Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, and Baker Mayfield.

"Chad," Kelly tweeted.

He's ready to go, Broncos Country!

Kelly has a history with the Broncos organization. He was drafted by them in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft before he was released after he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing.

He appeared in one game during the 2018 season before the release.

The NFL community loved this response from the current CFL (Canadian Football League) quarterback.

Even Wolfe himself thought the response was legendary:

Seeing Kelly back in the NFL sure would be something.