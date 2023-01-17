NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Announcement

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of big chances on Tuesday morning.

They parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It comes just three days after they coughed up a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This should also show that head coach Brandon Staley is set to return for his third season.

The NFL community is definitely not surprised that these changes were made.

"Lombardi's prehistoric offense is gone & now it's time to find an OC to finally unlock Herbert," another tweet read.

"Feels to me like a half-measure. But you can't have that kind of postseason collapse without some changes being made," Myles Simmons tweeted.

Considering how good Justin herbert is, there's a strong chance other coaches around the league will be lining up to be his offensive coordinator.

We'll have to see who the team goes after for that position, plus the quarterbacks' coach position.