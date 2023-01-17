NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Announcement
The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of big chances on Tuesday morning.
They parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day. It comes just three days after they coughed up a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This should also show that head coach Brandon Staley is set to return for his third season.
The NFL community is definitely not surprised that these changes were made.
"Lombardi's prehistoric offense is gone & now it's time to find an OC to finally unlock Herbert," another tweet read.
"Feels to me like a half-measure. But you can't have that kind of postseason collapse without some changes being made," Myles Simmons tweeted.
Considering how good Justin herbert is, there's a strong chance other coaches around the league will be lining up to be his offensive coordinator.
We'll have to see who the team goes after for that position, plus the quarterbacks' coach position.