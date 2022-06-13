NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's New Job

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After anchoring "FOX NFL Kickoff" for the past seven years, Charissa Thompson will reportedly be the the new host of Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage, per the New York Post.

Upon signing, Thompson will be paired with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who Amazon has already announced as a part of the broadcasting team.

The NFL world reacted to the Charissa Thompson news Monday.

"Expected to be the host of Amazon's Thursday Night Football pregame coverage, ... Fox Sports' [Charissa Thompson]," tweeted Front Office Sports.

"Amazon would be GOATED for this," said Total Pro Sports. "Charissa Thompson is just ... IYKYK."

"A look at Amazon's potential 2022-2023 broadcast team," FOS followed-up. "Booth: Kirk Herbstreit, Al Michaels, Sideline: Kaylee Hartung, Studio: [Charissa Thompson], Tony Gonzalez."

Adding, "Amazon has also shown interest in Pat McAfee as well as Taylor Rooks."

Some major changes in the sports television world of late.