NFL World Reacts To Chase Claypool Packers News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Just how close were the Green Bay Packers to landing Chase Claypool ahead of the deadline?

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay was "in the running" for the Steelers receiver.

Silverstein reported that the Packers "offered the same compensation as Chicago did, but the Steelers thought Chicago's pick would be considerably higher even though both teams are 3-5."

The NFL world reacted to the Packers trade news on Tuesday.

"But people said Pittsburgh would’ve let him go for 'a late 3rd rounder,'” tweeted Nate Atkins.

"Did the Mets' We Tried specialist get a job in Green Bay?" asked Nick Stellini.

"The Bears finally found a way to beat Green Bay by being bad," said Tom Fornelli.

"I think there is a fun, healthy conversation to be had about whether or not the Bears overpaid for Claypool. And I think it's something we'll get into in due time," a fan account replied. "But the Bears paying the Steelers a premium to keep him off the Packers is worth the 'overpay' for me."

After losing four straight it looks like no mercenaries are on the way for Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.