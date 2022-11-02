NFL World Reacts To Chase Young, Practice News

He's back.

After a lengthy recovery process following a late-season ACL tear, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been designated to return to the practice field.

The team announced the news on Twitter:

The NFL world reacted to Young's long-awaited return on Wednesday.

"HOLY S--- AND CHASE YOUNG IS BACK??? THIS DAY CANNOT GET BETTER," tweeted Barstool DMV.

"Life is good as a Commanders fan rn," another user said. "Padarian Mathis off crutches, Chase Young, Jahan Dotson, Wes Schweizer, Cole Holcomb may be back for us, and DANIEL SNYDER SELLING THE [EXPLETIVE] TEAM SOON. I could get used to this..."

"Looking forward to him getting shut down again by Kaleb McGary in a few weeks," replied Falcons podcaster Aaron Freeman.

"Wild this is the 2nd biggest Commanders news today…" commented NBC's Jordan Giorgio. "Anyways, HE’S BAAAAAACK."

"Officially official and also officialized by officials," tweeted Pete Hailey.

Some rare optimism in Landover.