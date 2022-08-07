NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Cutting Former 1st Round Pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants reacts during their game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs made a notable roster cut on Sunday morning.

They released former first-round pick DeAndre Baker. He played in eight games for the Chiefs last season.

The Chiefs likely felt that the depth they already have will be sufficient. They have Trent McDuffie, Josh Williams Jaylen Watson, and Lonnie Johnson all ready to go heading into the season.

Football fans were quick to give their reactions to this news.

"This should be something the Bucs monitor. I have very little faith in Jamel Dean and if the Bucs have to expose their depth at CB again I don’t think they trust Dean either," another fan tweeted.

Baker finished the 2021 season with 16 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass defended.

That came just two years after he had an outstanding rookie year in New York. He started all 16 games during the 2019 season and racked up 61 total tackles (48 solo), plus eight passes defended.

It remains to be seen if another team gives him a chance this season.