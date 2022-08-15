NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Roster Cuts

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL teams have until tomorrow to trim their rosters down to 85 players, so the Kansas City Chiefs decided to get a head start with some of their cuts today. But there was one notable cut among the four they released.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced the release of wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. The release of Johnson was particularly noteworthy to a lot of NFL fans.

Johnson had a decent season for the Houston Texans last year, recording three interceptions and six passes defended along with 55 tackles. Kansas City acquired Johnson in a trade, giving up a conditional seventh-round draft pick for him.

Fans of other teams believe that Johnson could be a good waiver wire pickup for them. Chiefs fans, on the other hand, aren't too beat up about the decision:

Lonnie Johnson Jr. played wide receiver at the junior college level before transferring to Kentucky in 2017. After two solid seasons, the Houston Texans drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was solid as a rookie, recording seven passes defended. But he lost a lot of favor with the fanbase during the NFL playoffs as his inability to cover tight end Travis Kelce allowed the Chiefs to mount a historic comeback and knock them out.

Now Johnson is looking for a third NFL team to call home.

Will any team take Lonnie Johnson Jr. off the waiver wire?