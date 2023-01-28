NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Notable Roster Move

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs made a number of notable roster moves ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, including the activation of backup tight end Jody Foster.

Per the team, Foster along with practice squad wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Running back La'Mical Perine joins the PS and Jerrion Ealy heads home.

The NFL world reacted to the shakeup on Saturday.

"JODY! JODY! JODY!" a fan cheered.

"Signed a Perine," another laughed.

"Fortson is officially activated," reported PJ Green. "And the Chiefs are bringing in Bengals RB Samaje Perine and Steelers LB Myles Jack's cousin La'Mical."

"Ealy is CJ Spiller," tweeted Arrowhead Live.

"Jody back let's goooo."

"Fortson TD incoming."

"FortSZN baby Kemp and ISM being elevated is probably in case Mecole, Watson or both can't go," a fan noted.

All-Pro TE Travis Kelce has suddenly been listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Hopefully he's still able to give it a go with a Super Bowl berth on the line.