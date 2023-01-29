NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend.

Per the NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday's divisional round game. Although no flag was thrown.

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

"Not for nothing, but it should have been called and it could have changed the outcome," a fan replied.

"So penalties that might affect the game don't get called but fined instead... I think I see a pattern..." another said.

"Lmaoo. A joke," a user laughed.

"If they fine the player for a play that should have had a flag, do they fine the ref for missing the penalty?" another asked.

"No flag thrown… imagine that."

"This season's 'Myles Jack wasn't down,'" a Jags fan tweeted.

The Chiefs face the Bengals tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET in Arrowhead.