NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt.
Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease.
The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some of his teammates came and mobbed him.
Here's a video of it:
Chiefs fans had a lot of fun reacting to this video.
"Holy crap. The Chiefs' new safety is our emergency kicker and made a 65-yard kick at practice today. That's awesome," one fan tweeted.
"When a Chiefs safety has better kick attempts than the Cowboys' two competing kickers," another fan tweeted.
Butker better sleep with one eye open for the rest of training camp.