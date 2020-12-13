NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Rough Start Against Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a stunningly bad start against the Miami Dolphins today. They trail 10-0 early in the second quarter and Patrick Mahomes has been uncharacteristically shaky in the passing game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that it’s been a while since the Chiefs were trailing that much in a game. Specifically, it was when they were down 10 points against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV – at the same stadium no less.

Of course, Kansas City have come back from even bigger deficits before. Lest we forget, they overcame a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans en route to their Super Bowl win.

But the far bigger issue in this game is the play of QB Patrick Mahomes. Heading into today’s game, the $500 million man had thrown just two picks to 31 touchdowns.

In the first quarter against the Dolphins though, Mahomes had another two interceptions. He also took a 30-yard sack – the second-longest sack any QB has taken in the past 20 years.

Chiefs down 10 points at Hard Rock Stadium. Been there before….in Super Bowl LIV. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

Last 4 snaps for Mahomes: interception, fumbled snap, short completion, 30-yard sack. — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) December 13, 2020

Mahomes just threw his second pick of the first quarter. He had two the entire season before today 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/OgE31Hx7E9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2020

Patrick Mahomes contra os Dolphins pic.twitter.com/rRVTj0xjTm — Psicologo da NFL 🎗️ (@PsicologoDaNFL) December 13, 2020

Clearly Patrick Mahomes woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning if he’s playing that poorly to start the game.

But his early yips didn’t last too long.

In the middle of the second quarter he led the Chiefs to a touchdown thanks to a 32-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown run.

Even so, the Chiefs are going to have a lot of work to do if they want to put these Dolphins away.

The game is being played on CBS. The score is now 10-7, Miami.