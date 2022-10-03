NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Running Back Suspension News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One Kansas City Chiefs running back is off to a very rough start in his young NFL career after getting hit with a very significant suspension.

On Monday, the NFL hit Chiefs practice squad running back Jerrion Ealy with a six-game suspension that will take effect immediately. Per the report, Ealy's suspension is for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Ealy is in his first NFL season after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not make the Chiefs' final 53-man roster though, but was added to the practice squad after being waived during cuts.

NFL fans were stunned that Ealy could do something to warrant a suspension like this. Many are admonishing him for managing to get suspended while being a practice squad player:

Jerrion Ealy was a versatile runner and kick returner during his three years at Ole Miss. He finished his career with 2,780 yards from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns along with two kick return touchdowns. Ealy was a three-time All-SEC selection.

Ealy is a versatile athlete who also played baseball at a high level. He was drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks but chose not to sign, instead opting to play baseball and football at Ole Miss.

But his success at Ole Miss didn't lead to many NFL opportunities coming out of college this year.

Hopefully this incident doesn't mark the end of his entire career.