NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

Tyrann Mathieu in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship.

This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.

Mathieu suffered a concussion during Sunday’s Divisional Round, though. He’s been in concussion protocol ever since.

However, it appears for the former LSU star will be good to go this Sunday. A new report suggests Mathieu and cornerback Rashad Fenton will play vs. the Bengals.

This is significant news for a Chiefs team on fire as of late. They’ll try and keep their momentum going on Sunday.

Fenton, in particular, will try and bounce back after having a pretty rough game vs. the Bengals last time around.

“Fenton had a ROUGH game vs the Bengals last time but he’s still significantly better than Hughes/Baker. Hopefully he’s good to go and ready to run,” one fan said.

“FENTON is the most underrated player on the team. He allows Sneed to be great,” another commented.

“Looking like the Chiefs will be at full strength on defense on Sunday,” a fan said.

It appears the Chiefs are getting healthy at just the right time.

Kansas City hosts the Bengals this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead.

