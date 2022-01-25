NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship.

This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.

Mathieu suffered a concussion during Sunday’s Divisional Round, though. He’s been in concussion protocol ever since.

However, it appears for the former LSU star will be good to go this Sunday. A new report suggests Mathieu and cornerback Rashad Fenton will play vs. the Bengals.

Per a source the Chiefs are expecting Fenton and Mathieu to be able to go on Sunday #chiefskingdom @610SportsKC — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) January 25, 2022

This is significant news for a Chiefs team on fire as of late. They’ll try and keep their momentum going on Sunday.

Fenton, in particular, will try and bounce back after having a pretty rough game vs. the Bengals last time around.

“Fenton had a ROUGH game vs the Bengals last time but he’s still significantly better than Hughes/Baker. Hopefully he’s good to go and ready to run,” one fan said.