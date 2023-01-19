NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver.

Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional game vs. the Jaguars," the Chiefs announced.

Fans are hoping he's back for next week - if the Chiefs were to win this weekend, of course.

"Hopefully we’ll see him next week. Second straight year the #Chiefs go into the playoffs extremely healthy, tho," the fan said.

Others think his future with the team is in doubt.

"He’s played his last snap in KC I’m afraid," a fan said.

In eight games during the regular season, Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a three-touchdown game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 23, catching one and running for two.

Kansas City and Jacksonville kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.