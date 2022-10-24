NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Team Chemistry News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster had an interesting statement about team chemistry following the Chiefs' 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster said that he played Call Of Duty: Warzone on Friday with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They won three games in a row and he attributes that to how great their chemistry was during Sunday's game.

The win got the Chiefs to 5-2 overall after they fell to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

NFL fans had a lot of different reactions to this story, including some about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

"I’m MVS and I approve this message," Valdes-Scantling tweeted.

Who knows, maybe the four of them will play Warzone again in a couple of weeks before their next game against the Tennessee Titans.

That contest will take place on Nov. 6.