NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Travis Kelce Announcement

Travis Kelce has been listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The superstar tight end is listed with a back injury, but was a full participant in practice throughout the week.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are also listed as questionable.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"KELCE???? WTF IS THAT NOW, STOP PLAYING WITH ME," one fan wrote.

"Knew the injury gods went light on us this season," another said.

"Hey, so that’s a joke right?" another asked.

Despite his injury designation, it's hard to imagine Kelce not taking the field for Sunday's massive contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. His full participation in practice on Friday should give a good indication of the injury's severity.

Kelce exploded with an incredible performance in last weekend's Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reeling in 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes was not listed on the Chiefs' final injury report, despite the high-ankle sprain he suffered on Saturday.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.