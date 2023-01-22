NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Ultimatum For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the NFL, but the Chiefs still have the final say on whether or not he can play in a game with an injury.

Mahomes "tweaked" his ankle during Saturday night's Jaguars-Chiefs game, per head coach Andy Reid. It's a positive update, all things considered.

When Mahomes suffered the injury in the first half of the postseason bout, it appeared that he'd be unable to return. But that had more to do with the Chiefs' decision rather than Mahomes' injury.

Mahomes revealed after Saturday night's playoff game that the Chiefs gave him an ultimatum: Go to the locker room and get x-rays or you can't return to the game.

"They gave me the ultimatum that I wasn't going back in unless I went in there," Mahomes said, via Albert Breer.

Luckily the x-rays came back negative and the Chiefs let him come back in the game. Kansas City went on to beat Jacksonville 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship.

With that being said, it's unlikely that Mahomes will be 100 percent by next weekend.

"When the shots wear off tomorrow he’s going to be plenty sore," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Look he has a high sprain. But if he wants to hav 195 yards against bills or bengals ? Good luck with that," another Twitter user said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the winner of Bills-Bengals next weekend.