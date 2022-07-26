NFL World Reacts To Chris Godwin Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still working his way back to the field after tearing his ACL and MCL late last season.

For much of the offseason it was unclear if he'd be able to start the season with the team. Most analysts expected him to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The former Penn State star wasn't having that, though. On Tuesday afternoon, Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud revealed that Godwin will be participating in training camp with the Bucs.

"Bucs WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to begin training camp despite undergoing knee surgery Jan. 3 for a torn ACL," he said.

Fans were stunned by his recovery - including ESPN analyst Booger McFarland.

"Most people thinking Godwin wouldn’t be ready till November. This gives hope that he will@be ready game 1 Wow just wow," he said.

For those in the fantasy football world, it's great news.

"Well, this could be very good news for those who acquired Godwin at a discount. I definitely didn't think he would be ready to start training camp," one analyst said.

Despite missing the regular season's final three games, Godwin still led the team with 98 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards.