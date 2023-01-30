NFL World Reacts To Chris Jones' Postgame Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers breaks a tackle from Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It took 12 playoff games but Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones finally had the breakout postseason performance he has always wanted. So after the game, he was hyped and had a major statement to make.

Jones had his first career postseason sack against the Bengals in the first quarter. He then added a second one for good measure late in the Chiefs' 23-20 win.

In a postgame interview, Jones went off on people who joked that Arrowhead Stadium should be nicknamed "Burrowhead" for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow previously being undefeated against the Chiefs.

"Don't you ever, ever, ever, and I’m going to look right into the camera when I say this, disrespect Arrowhead," Jones said.

Jones' message is going viral with over millions of people seeing it live and hundreds of thousands more seeing it on Twitter. Just about everyone agrees: Don't argue with the man.

Some are arguing that the Chiefs' narrow victory at home (and the nature by which they won) should disqualify them from being able to trash-talk anyone.

But a win is a win in the NFL and the Chiefs are going to ride all of the momentum they can if it gives the the confidence to win it all.

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and have a chance to reassert themselves as a potential dynasty if they can upset the Eagles in two weeks.

Will Chris Jones have another big game on Super Bowl Sunday?