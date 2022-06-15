NFL World Reacts To Chris Simms' Best Quarterback Pick

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NBC's Chris Simms isn't one to shy away when it comes to giving strong opinions on quarterbacks.

And in his latest ranking, the "Sunday Night Football" analyst gave Buffalo's Josh Allen top billing when it comes to the NFL's best QBs.

Simms' opinion definitely got some reaction from the NFL world on Wednesday.

"Wild bro. I remember getting so hyped over Tyrod being a Pro Bowl alternate.. we’ve come a long way Bills fans," laughed a member of Bills Mafia.

"Yes. We know," another replied.

"Based on absolutely nothing," commented another fan.

"So what does that make Mahomes since he can’t beat him when it matters?" another asked. Adding, "I do think Mahomes is 1A and Allen is 1B."

"How is Pat Mahomes' son the best in the league??"

Not enough can be said about the leap's Josh Allen has made since coming out of Wyoming.

It's been a while since Bills fans believed they had a quarterback that could lead them to that long-awaited Lombardi.

They may just have it in Josh Allen.