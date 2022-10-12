NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Destination List

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule following another disappointing start to the season.

Immediately after the news broke, the football world wondered if the Panthers would start a fire sale. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was the main talking point, with reports linking the Buffalo Bills in a possible trade.

The Panthers made it clear they don't plan to trade McCaffrey, but one analyst couldn't help but name a few possible destinations he'd like to see CMC in. The Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and others made the list.

Most fans came to social media with the same thought. They know the Rams don't have very many trade assets.

"Do the Rams even have any draft picks to trade," a fan said.

Another fan thinks the Bills should make a move.

"I hope the Bills get him so they stop running Josh into the ground," the fan said.

Other fans don't believe the Panthers should be trading their star running back right now.

"Except there’s literally zero reason the Panthers would want to trade him. They’re a relatively young team missing nothing but a competent coach and QB. They’re not about to blow up the whole thing," a fan said.

Should the Panthers trade McCaffrey?