NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Injury News

Another week, another injury scare for Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers running back is arguably the best offensive player in the National Football League when he’s healthy. That’s been an issue, though, as the MVP-caliber running back has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years.

McCaffrey had a massive first half on Sunday, though he’s apparently dealing with another injury.

The Panthers star running back is currently in the medical tent.

Christian McCaffrey to the medical tent. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2021

The Panthers are leading the Cardinals, 23-3, on Sunday evening. McCaffrey had 12 carries for 95 yards and eight catches for 42 yards prior to the injury.

This has to be frustrating for McCaffrey and the Panthers.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey just went into the blue medical tent for evaluation. Ugh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 14, 2021

Christian McCaffrey sign that contract and his body instantly started falling apart. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 14, 2021

Thankfully, the injury does not appear to be a major one. McCaffrey was recently seen walking on the sideline.

Christian McCaffrey walking on the sidelines after a brief time in the sideline tent. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 14, 2021

Hopefully the injury is nothing more than a tweak and we’ll see McCaffrey back on the field soon.

Carolina and Arizona are currently playing on FOX.