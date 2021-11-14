The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Injury News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Another week, another injury scare for Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers running back is arguably the best offensive player in the National Football League when he’s healthy. That’s been an issue, though, as the MVP-caliber running back has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years.

McCaffrey had a massive first half on Sunday, though he’s apparently dealing with another injury.

The Panthers star running back is currently in the medical tent.

The Panthers are leading the Cardinals, 23-3, on Sunday evening. McCaffrey had 12 carries for 95 yards and eight catches for 42 yards prior to the injury.

This has to be frustrating for McCaffrey and the Panthers.

Thankfully, the injury does not appear to be a major one. McCaffrey was recently seen walking on the sideline.

Hopefully the injury is nothing more than a tweak and we’ll see McCaffrey back on the field soon.

Carolina and Arizona are currently playing on FOX.

