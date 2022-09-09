NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Injury Report News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, football fans received quite the scare when Christian McCaffrey popped up on the Carolina Panthers injury report.

Carolina added the star running back to injury report with a shin injury. Thankfully, it didn't sound like the injury to the All-Pro running back was anything serious.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that McCaffrey was "fine" and that he took a cleat to the shin. Just a day later, the Panthers removed McCaffrey from the injury report completely.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled.

"Deep breaths everyone," one fan joked.

"Can hear all the sighs of relief from fantasy owners," another fan said.

McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL when he's healthy. In 2019, he had 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards.

But will he stay healthy this season?