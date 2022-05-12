NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills reportedly made a call down to Charlotte to inquire about a possible Christian McCaffrey trade ahead of the draft.

However, the Panthers are said to have turned it down. Telling Buffalo, "he's not available."

Nevertheless, it got the NFL world imagining what the All-Pro running back would look like in a Bills uniform.

"Thank u Panthers," one fan tweeted.

"[To be fair] he's not available for the Panthers most of the time either," replied another user.

"As stated in the thread, this was reportedly before the draft," said CBS' Chris Trapasso. "Instead the Bills drafted James Cook, who's very similar stylistically to McCaffrey at nearly the same size with a very comparable combine workout."

"Should've asked for Josh Allen," tweeted PFF's Trevor Sikkema.

"They tried to slime the league," laughed one user.

"I’m not sure how the Panthers [don't] try and cash out while value is still high," another said on a Christian McCaffrey trade.

"A lot of RB thirst this offseason for Ben's No. 2 NFL front office."

*Takes a moment to imagine a healthy Christian McCaffrey in the same backfield as Josh Allen.*