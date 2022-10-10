NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Trade Suggestion

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With the firing of Matt Rhule and several top members of his staff, the Carolina Panthers have effectively abandoned the 2022 NFL season, which usually means one thing: A trading spree is coming. NFL insiders have already confirmed as much.

But with the Panthers roster as it is, there aren't many players who are likely to bring back the kind of draft pick haul that will allow the team to speed up their inevitable rebuild. However, there is at least one: All-world running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Pro Bowl and All-Pro running back has been severely limited by injuries these past few years but is enjoying a resurgent season with four straight games of over 100 yards from scrimmage. He might be the final piece to a championship puzzle - and fans know it.

Tons of NFL fans are ready to see McCaffrey as well as wide receiver DJ Moore get traded. Fans of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in particular are practically begging their teams to make a move for McCaffrey.

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is getting over 300 touches and upwards of 2,000 yards of scrimmage per season. Through five games, he is already on pace for over 1,700 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

The Panthers aren't likely to let him go cheap though, even in the middle of a seemingly lost season.

Will Christian McCaffrey be traded before the NFL trade deadline?