NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury.

While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game.

During his media availability on Thursday, CMC said there's a "zero percent" chance he doesn't take the field against the Eagles on Sunday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging message from McCaffrey.

"I knew it. Exactly why I didn't panic when hearing he wouldn't practice today," one fan wrote.

"Well s--t I guess this answers it," another said.

"Well thats refreshing i guess, "another added.

The 49ers' offense has run heavily through McCaffrey since he arrived in the Bay Area prior to the midseason trade deadline. If the Niners want to take down the Eagles in Philadelphia this weekend, they'll need to do more of the same.

Sunday's NFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.