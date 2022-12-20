NFL World Reacts To Christmas Eve Weather Forecasts

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the field in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

It's going to be cold this upcoming weekend for a bunch of NFL games.

ESPN's Field Yates tweeted out some of the "feel-like" temperatures for some games up north and fans will need to bundle up if they are going.

For example, it's expected to feel like four below zero in Pittsburgh for the Steelers-Raiders game on Saturday night and it's supposed to feel like 11 below zero on Sunday for the Bills-Bears matchup.

Here is the full list of games that are expected to be affected by the cold:

It's safe to say that fans on social media aren't thrilled with these temperatures.

"This is why I’m dead serious about every new stadium needing a retractable roof. it’s absolutely miserable to sit in and creates a worse product on the field," another tweet read.

Hope you all are ready for some players to wear short sleeves for these games, even though it'll be frigid outside.