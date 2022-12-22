NFL World Reacts To Christmas Schedule Suggestion

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

For this year's slate of Christmas Day NFL games, the pickings aren't exactly great - and one analyst believes that should change.

This Sunday for Christmas there will be three games: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams and Buccaneers-Cardinals (in that order). Given that only two of those six teams are realistically in playoff contention while five of them have losing records, it's not exactly a feast for the eyes.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes that the NFL can do more to ensure we get compelling matchups on the federal holiday. Yesterday he suggested that the NFL permit schedule flexing on Christmas.

"NFL should make the Christmas games flexible, like Week 15. Pick the three games closer to the day. Two of this year's three games = not great, frankly," he wrote.

But if Florio thought he had a genius idea on his hands, he was quickly disabused of the notion. While some fans supported it, others pointed out that it's way harder for many people to rearrange their schedules for Christmas as opposed to other times of the year and that the NFL can't just change the schedule for that particular day:

NFL games on Christmas are an uncommon part of the NFL schedule given the rotating nature of the holiday. But the league went all out this year to give us three games on the national holiday.

At the time of scheduling, it seemed like a good combination of teams - four playoff teams with six ascending quarterbacks was the expectation. It's just not the result.

The NFL can't always flex its schedule just to give us more compelling matchups - no matter how important the occasion.