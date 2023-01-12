NFL World Reacts To Chuck Pagano's Colts Declaration

YouTube

The 2022 season wasn't a good one for the Indianapolis Colts.

They ended up firing head coach Frank Reich about halfway through the year and also rotated between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles at quarterback.

It led to a 4-11-1 overall record as they're without a head coach and a true franchise quarterback heading into the offseason.

Chuck Pagano, who coached the Colts from 2012-17, thinks the Colts need to get a franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Indianapolis must get a franchise QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. You gotta stop these one-and-dones," Pagano said.

The NFL world definitely agrees with Pagano's statement.

Luckily for the Colts, they'll have a great shot at getting one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. They have the fourth-overall pick heading into April's draft.

Who do you think they'll take?