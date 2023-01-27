NFL World Reacts To Cincinnati Mayor's Message For Patrick Mahomes

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval is getting in on the trash-talk action ahead of this weekend's AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs.

On Friday, the Cincinnati politician took to social media with some smack directed toward Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes — suggesting that Joe Burrow is his "father" because of Burrow's 3-0 record against him.

"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said in a video message.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this bold trash talk.

"Think I’m going for Mahomes and KC strictly because of this," one fan wrote.

"If I was a Bengals fan or even lived in cinci I'd be so embarrassed right now," another said.

"This video takes corniness to previously unseen levels," another added.

Burrow has never lost when going head-to-head against Mahomes — including last year's AFC Championship matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City quarterback is dealing with a high-ankle sprain he suffered last weekend and could be vulnerable to yet another loss at the hands of Burrow.

That being said, trash talk like this could be just what Mahomes needs to spark the type of elite performance we all know he's capable of.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.