NFL World Reacts To Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs may be up 30 on the Steelers, but it looks like the team could be suffering a pretty big loss. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited after the team’s first possession of the half holding his shoulder area.

He was originally listed as questionable to return with a collarbone. But now, the second-year back has been downgraded to out.

The Chiefs likely don’t need him to finish off what’s left of the Steelers. But, if it is indeed a broken collarbone that could be a blow to KC’s offense.

The NFL world reacted to Edwards-Helaire’s injury across social media.

“Probably going to be lost for the season and at least one playoff game, if I had to guess,” replied podcast host Tod Palmer.

“Prayers up for [Clyde Edwards-Helaire],” tweeted a Chiefs fan.

“Poor guy can’t catch a break,” commented another fan.

Hopefully Clyde Edwards-Helaire is able to avoid the worst and get back on the field sooner rather than later.

