NFL World Reacts To Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs may be up 30 on the Steelers, but it looks like the team could be suffering a pretty big loss. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited after the team’s first possession of the half holding his shoulder area.

He was originally listed as questionable to return with a collarbone. But now, the second-year back has been downgraded to out.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/pTab5MQbYN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2021

The Chiefs likely don’t need him to finish off what’s left of the Steelers. But, if it is indeed a broken collarbone that could be a blow to KC’s offense.

The NFL world reacted to Edwards-Helaire’s injury across social media.

“Probably going to be lost for the season and at least one playoff game, if I had to guess,” replied podcast host Tod Palmer.

Probably going to be lost for the season and at least one playoff game, if I had to guess. Now, Trey Smith comes up gimpy. https://t.co/uidAwicx3h — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 26, 2021

“Prayers up for [Clyde Edwards-Helaire],” tweeted a Chiefs fan.

Prayers up for CEH. https://t.co/lxPyHaBeIn — Huong Forrest (@huongforrest) December 26, 2021

“Poor guy can’t catch a break,” commented another fan.

Poor guy can’t catch a break. — Lindsaylou (@lindsaytimbrook) December 26, 2021

Hopefully Clyde Edwards-Helaire is able to avoid the worst and get back on the field sooner rather than later.