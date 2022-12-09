NFL World Reacts To Coach Leaving For College Football Job

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Friday, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen left his NFL post to take the same position with the Kentucky Wildcats.

The move came just one day after Coen helped a brand-new Baker Mayfield learn the offensive playbook and lead the Rams to a thrilling victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"This is the first time I've actually believed there's a chance Sean McVay could imminently retire because this is weird," one fan wrote.

"Even when the Rams suck they still lose their OC. The McVay coaching tree is wild," another added.

"This could be the demise of the Rams, especially without any first rounders in the next couple years," another said.

After last night's stunning win, the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams are now 4-9 on the season.