NFL World Reacts To Coaches Sleeping In Facility News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon a Denver Broncos assistant coach admitted that some of the coaching staff has been sleeping in the facility as the team tries to fix itself.

"Justin Outten and some of the Broncos coaches have slept in the facility the past three weeks," Broncos reporter Zac Stevens said. "They’ve fully committed to grinding to get the team back on track.

Fans took to social media to react to the interesting news. At least one fan doesn't think they should be sleeping at all.

"If they were really committed they wouldn’t be sleeping at all," the fan joked.

"Imagine how their wives feel seeing the Offense not make any progress lol Like where were you REALLY cause it wasn't at the facility," another fan joked.

"This is just ridiculous. Go home to your families. Clearly nothings helped since you’re 0-3 in the last three weeks," said another.

Next up for the Broncos is a battle against the New York Jets.