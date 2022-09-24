NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"He still has plenty of game left where I expect him to be @TomBrady second best/favorite receiver by year’s end," one fan wrote.

"Beasley should give this offense the shot in the arm it needs," another said.

"I didn’t even know he was there," another added.

Beasley will help offset a seriously-thin wide receiver depth chart heading into the weekend. Star wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (one-game suspension) are both out for tomorrow's contest. Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all questionable.

Beasley logged career highs for receptions (82) in each of his last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The veteran slot receiver still clearly has some gas left in the tank to provide some solid production for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Tampa Bay will kickoff against the Packers tomorrow at 4:25 p.m. ET.