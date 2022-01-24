NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Controversial Opinion

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is never afraid to ruffle a few feathers with his opinions. And on Monday, “The Herd” had a message for those complaining about the NFL’s overtime rules, following Sunday’s night’s thrilling Chiefs-Bills game.

“Stop whining about OT rules,” Cowherd tweeted. “Make a stop. One. Bills had plenty of chances to wrap that puppy up. Didn’t. Cya next season.”

Stop whining about OT rules. Make a stop. One. Bills had plenty of chances to wrap that puppy up. Didn’t. Cya next season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 24, 2022

“Hot take coming in,” responded Joe St. George.

Hot take coming in https://t.co/HpyLABDPDD — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 24, 2022

“Couldn’t agree more,” commented KCCI’s Jeff Dubrof.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as ‘whining about OT rules,'” tweeted Pro Football Talk‘s Michael David Smith. “But I would say that it’s foolish to keep a rule that so heavily rewards a coin flip winner when the ‘spot and choose’ option eliminates the importance of the coin flip but otherwise keeps OT intact.”

I wouldn't describe myself as "whining about OT rules" but I would say that it's foolish to keep a rule that so heavily rewards a coin flip winner when the "spot and choose" option eliminates the importance of the coin flip but otherwise keeps OT intact. https://t.co/nWKHyHgVXL — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 24, 2022

“Understood,” one user responded to Cowherd’s take. “However, folks can still believe the Bills blew it but want a new ruling on OT. It can be both.”

Understood. However, folks can still believe the Bills blew it but want a new ruling on OT. It can be both. https://t.co/lQfAO6CLmF — Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) January 24, 2022

“Let’s see the Chiefs try and make a stop as well too, Colin,” another user chimed in. “If everyone is screaming ‘play defense’ well let them both play defense.”

Let’s see the Chiefs try and make a stop as well too, Colin. If everyone is screaming “play defense” well let them both play defense. https://t.co/80otaVNrIn — Mitchell Weber (@_mdw235) January 24, 2022

Not exactly a take fans in Upstate New York want to hear today.