NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's Embarrassing Mistake

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd made an embarrassing mistake during today's episode of The Herd.

When speaking about the new-look Chicago Bears offense featuring former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, Cowherd referenced a running back named "Armstrong."

The Bears don't have any running back named Armstrong on their roster.

"Our guy @ColinCowherd seems to be very, VERY high on a Chicago Bears running back named "Armstrong"... a person who doesn't exist. It's always a tough scene when you don't watch football and you're forced to go off-script," one Twitter account wrote alongside a clip from the show.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this embarrassing mistake from Cowherd.

"Moron on a mic. Always has been, always will be," one fan wrote.

"The Bears should send this clip to every GM in the league and use it as leverage to try and trade 'Armstrong,'" another said.

"Bears don’t even have a player on active roster who’s last name starts with A," another added.

Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery are the current running back tandem in Chicago.