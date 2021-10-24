NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Honest Admission

The Las Vegas Raiders are only a week or so removed from the Jon Gruden email scandal, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that by watching them play right now.

Las Vegas looks like one of the best teams in the league on Sunday, blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders, 4-2 on the season, defeated the Chicago Bears last week, in the first game of the post-Gruden scandal. Las Vegas returned to the field on Sunday, taking on the Eagles.

It has not been a good day for the Eagles. The Raiders are crushing the Eagles, 30-7, heading into the fourth quarter.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd said he’s done “doubting” the Raiders.

“Officially done doubting the post Gruden Raiders until they give me a reason to. Great energy. Pushing Eagles around,” he tweeted.

NFL fans are impressed, too, however, it’s important to remember who the Raiders are playing. Others, meanwhile, think Gruden’s impact on the team might’ve been minimal.

“The Eagles kind of suck. But it’s almost like the 53 guys on the roster go play and the playbook isn’t any different,” one fan tweeted.

“Better without him Gruden isn’t a good coach,” another fan added.

“I’m glad rich Bassacia is finally getting his opportunity. He’s always been interviewed but overlooked bc he’s a special teams coach. Boss mans always hoped he landed a HC Gig somewhere,” another fan added.

As long as they hold on today, the Raiders will improve to 5-2 on the season. The Eagles, meanwhile, will drop to 2-5.