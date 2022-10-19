NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's Firing Suggestion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Following the Denver Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Colin Cowherd unleashed an interesting rant on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd."

Cowherd said the Broncos have to fire Nathaniel Hackett. The first-year head coach has gotten off to a miserable start in the Mile High City.

"After the season, you move off Nathaniel Hackett," Cowherd said. "Doesn’t matter if it’s fair. Go look at Matt Ryan’s numbers from Kyle Shanahan to [Steve Sarkisian]. They fell off the table. Coaching matters."

This might seem like a reactionary take from Cowherd, but this rant has been brewing for weeks.

After multiple weeks of preaching patience in Denver, Cowherd has finally decided to jump off the Broncos' bandwagon. Judging by the reactions on social media, most fans believe he's right for doing so.

"Couldn’t agree more," one fan responded.

"That Sean Payton guy would fix Russell Wilson," another fan wrote.

"What a disaster if they have to do it, smart thing is accepting the mistake and moving forward vs. Continuing if it stays this way," a third fan tweeted.

If Hackett want to keep his job in Denver, he'll need to stop the ship from sinking.

The Broncos will be back in action this Sunday against the New York Jets.