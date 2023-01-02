NFL World Reacts To Commanders Being Eliminated

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Well, Ron Rivera definitely knows that his team is eliminated now.

Rivera, the head coach of the Washington Commanders, made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he didn't know that a win by the Green Bay Packers would eliminate the Commanders.

His worst fear came to life as the Packers smacked the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening, 41-17. That win sets the Packers up for a win-and-in scenario for next Sunday, while the Commanders are now eliminated after they lost to the Cleveland Browns.

This led to a lot of great reactions from the NFL community on social media.

The Commanders will once again have more questions than answers heading into the 2023 offseason.

Before those come up though, they'll finish their 2022 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.