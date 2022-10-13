NFL World Reacts To Commanders Player's Reported Trade Request

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's been a rough season for the Washington Commanders so far and there aren't many indications that it's going to get much better before midseason. But one player appears to be eyeing the exit before things get much worse.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a new team with a new defensive scheme. To that end, he is being discussed in Washington trade talks.

"Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say," the NFL.com report said.

Commanders fans are a bit mixed on the report. Some feel that he could use a new team because the Commanders aren't using him properly, while others don't think he'll be missed at all:

William Jackson III was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not play until 2017 after suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie. Jackson promptly proved his worth, recording 15 passes defended and a pick-six along with a sack in 2017.

Over the next three years, Jackson would establish himself as a solid cornerback, but was let go after the 2020 season. Washington signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract in 2021, but he struggled to live up to the billing.

Perhaps a change of scenery will do both sides some good.