NFL World Reacts To Commanders Quarterback Decision

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 10: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 10, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are reportedly informing prospective offensive coordinators that Sam Howell is the team's starting quarterback in 2023, per team insider Jonathan Jones.

The team will reportedly pursue a backup deal for Taylor Heinicke and release Carson Wentz before the 2023 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Let the kid build some confidence he looks like a baller," one fan wrote.

"I'm not a fan of this. Give him a chance for sure but make him compete for the gig. Earn it," another said.

"I hope this plays out. Damn I’d love for him to end up being the answer, and on a rookie contract," another added.

Howell, a rookie out of North Carolina, stepped in for a Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and put on a show. He finished the 26-6 win with 169 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

His first ever pass attempt was a touchdown to Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders weren't necessarily gunning for a quarterback in the 2022 draft, but Howell slid all the way down to the team's 144th overall pick. Once considered an early first-round talent, the Washington organization got Howell in the fifth.

We'll see if this reported decision pays off in 2023.