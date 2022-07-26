NFL World Reacts To Comments From Bengals Owner

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals know that the time is coming when they'll have to pay Joe Burrow a lot of money.

Burrow is entering his third year in the NFL and with what he's already done, he'll likely be one of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the league when a deal is agreed to.

However, Bengals owner Mike Brown is hoping that Burrow copies how Mahomes feels about other quarterbacks getting their deals.

“I sort of like how Mahomes said he doesn’t care about what those guys are getting,” Brown said Monday (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He’s set for life with what he’s got. And why isn’t that a good way to look at it, I’m thinking?”

Mahomes is certainly set for life after he signed the highest contract in terms of total dollars in NFL history two years ago. He agreed to a 10-year $450 million deal with the Chiefs that will keep him there until 2030.

NFL fans didn't like this comment from Brown as they think he's trying to be a bit cheap with Burrow's next deal.

We'll have to see when the two sides start to get serious on a long-term deal.