NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers didn’t say much about his mystery toe injury leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s a little painful, but I think I’ll be okay. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday,” Rodgers said earlier this week on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers was then asked if it was a COVID-19 quarantine injury.

“I can’t confirm or deny that.”

On Sunday, Rodgers played against the Vikings, though the Packers fell in a wild one, 34-31. Following the game, Rodgers had a concerning admission.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half. He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2021

That does not sound good.

Of course, there are some Joe Rogan-themed jokes being made.

“I’m sure his doctor Joe Rogan has a cure…..I mean he doesn’t trust the mainstream medical community,” one fan tweeted.

“Really hoping esteemed Doctor Joseph Rogan offers treatment and Rodgers talks about it on his next Mcafee appearance,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the injury is probably something that Rodgers will have to deal with for the rest of the season.

“While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said,” he reports.

While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said. https://t.co/iKRgOrdTvr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Hopefully it’s nothing too debilitating, because the Packers remain a top contender in the NFC.