NFL World Reacts To Concerning Bucs Injury News

Overt the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 19-3.

Unfortunately, the win came with a cost. Five of the teams seven wide receivers popped up on the injury report following Wednesday's practice.

Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman were all listed on the injury report. While most of the injuries seem minor, it's concerning to see the top wideouts on the list.

Plenty of fans believe that all of the wide receivers will be suiting up this weekend against the Saints, though.

"They will all be healed by the weekend," one fan said.

At least one fan thinks this could be a season-long problem.

"they about to try and skate through the whole season like this," the fan said.

We'll have to wait and see which wide receivers are healthy enough to see the field this weekend.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans kick off on Sunday night at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.