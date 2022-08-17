NFL World Reacts To Concerning CeeDee Lamb News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was spotted in sweats not participating in team drills.

Just a few hours later, fans learned the reason why. According to a report from Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, Lamb is dealing with a foot injury. Gehlken did mention that Lamb was NOT in a walking boot and seemed to be walking just fine.

Fans aren't taking the news well, though.

"If CeeDee Lamb gets for real hurt the season is possibly over. Because of the way they didn’t address WR this off-season. That’s very unfortunate," one fan said.

"I heard Terrance Williams, Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley are available," one fan joked.

Others think the sky might be falling.

"Imagine trading a star receiver for no reason, barely addressing in off-season with one receiver already missing a month of the season, the 1 wr you did sign is hurt for the year. Now this, the front office might regret their choices sooner than I feared," a fan said.

The Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick in order to get rid of his $20 million salary. Now it appears that move might come back to bite the Cowboys.